Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Ocean Views, Bay, Sea World, Fireworks, La Jolla basically you can see forever!!! Welcome home to this stunning completely remodeled corner upstairs unit. New kitchen, baths, lighting, flooring, appliances. Triple pane windows, central AC. storage unit. Washer & dryer hook ups ADDED!! Big bedrooms. Formal entry way with lots of storage. Pool and spa in the complex. 2 parking spaces one covered, close and side by side. Rare Find!!