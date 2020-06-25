All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 25 2019 at 11:13 AM

3922 Manzanita Drive

3922 Manzanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Manzanita Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Three bedroom two bath single family home located on a cul-de-sac in Azalea Park neighborhood. Fresh paint throughout, wood floors, remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and kitchen nook with stained glass window and wooden blinds. Laundry area with washer and dryer included. Central air and heating.
Large three-level back yard, with back patio overlooking Manzanita Canyon.
Close to schools and parks
Large three-level back yard, with back patio overlooking Manzanita Canyon.

Close to schools and parks
Large three-level back yard, with back patio overlooking Manzanita Canyon.
Close to schools and parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Manzanita Drive have any available units?
3922 Manzanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Manzanita Drive have?
Some of 3922 Manzanita Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Manzanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Manzanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Manzanita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Manzanita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Manzanita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Manzanita Drive offers parking.
Does 3922 Manzanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 Manzanita Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Manzanita Drive have a pool?
No, 3922 Manzanita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Manzanita Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3922 Manzanita Drive has accessible units.
Does 3922 Manzanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 Manzanita Drive has units with dishwashers.
