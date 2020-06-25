3922 Manzanita Drive

Amenities
Three bedroom two bath single family home located on a cul-de-sac in Azalea Park neighborhood. Fresh paint throughout, wood floors, remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and kitchen nook with stained glass window and wooden blinds. Laundry area with washer and dryer included. Central air and heating.
Large three-level back yard, with back patio overlooking Manzanita Canyon.
Close to schools and parks
Three bedroom two bath single family home located on a cul-de-sac in Azalea Park neighborhood. Fresh paint throughout, wood floors, remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and kitchen nook with stained glass window and wooden blinds. Laundry area with washer and dryer included. Central air and heating.
Large three-level back yard, with back patio overlooking Manzanita Canyon.
Close to schools and parks