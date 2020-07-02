All apartments in San Diego
3920 60th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3920 60th St

3920 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3920 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Price: $2,195 Per Month

Property Size: 1200

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Deposit: $

Monthly Income: $4,113
description:
This secluded complex at the top of the hill has balconies in both the master bedroom and the livingroom. There is a storage closet on the balcony for added storage space and toasty fireplace awaits you in the livingroom as well. All the bedrooms are upstairs and the half bathroom is on the main level near the front entry way. There also is a fenced front patio. The flooring is adorned with neutral sand color carpet throughout and vinyl in the kitchen and the bathrooms. There is a large laundry room with washer and dryer on the ground level adjacent to the 2 car garage. It is in a gated community with gated entry AND exit for added protection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 60th St have any available units?
3920 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 60th St have?
Some of 3920 60th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
3920 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 60th St pet-friendly?
No, 3920 60th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3920 60th St offer parking?
Yes, 3920 60th St offers parking.
Does 3920 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 60th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 60th St have a pool?
No, 3920 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 3920 60th St have accessible units?
No, 3920 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.
