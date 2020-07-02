3920 60th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Price: $2,195 Per Month



Property Size: 1200



Bedrooms: 3



Bathrooms: 2.5



Deposit: $



Monthly Income: $4,113

description:

This secluded complex at the top of the hill has balconies in both the master bedroom and the livingroom. There is a storage closet on the balcony for added storage space and toasty fireplace awaits you in the livingroom as well. All the bedrooms are upstairs and the half bathroom is on the main level near the front entry way. There also is a fenced front patio. The flooring is adorned with neutral sand color carpet throughout and vinyl in the kitchen and the bathrooms. There is a large laundry room with washer and dryer on the ground level adjacent to the 2 car garage. It is in a gated community with gated entry AND exit for added protection.