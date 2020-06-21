Amenities

3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 Available 06/22/20 Fantastic Corner Unit Condo in the Uptown Court Complex In the heart of Hillcrest! - This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom TOP FLOOR, CORNER unit is located in the sought after Uptown Court Complex. Room measures 12'x10' and build in bedroom closets.



Split Master Suites and open floor plan with 10 foot vaulted ceilings make this home bright and cheerful.



An updated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful backsplash, new cabinets, & appliances is perfect for entertaining. Plus built in pantry!



AIR CONDITIONING!

Gas Fireplace

Private balcony

2 PARKING SPACES in Secured garage - side by side premium parking spots

Small Storage Locker

Oversized HE Laundry Machines onsite

Community Room/Lounge



Enjoy living in this quiet complex right in the heart of vibrant Hillcrest! Enjoy an easy walk to Trader Joes, Ralphs, fine dining, local microbreweries, and the Sunday Farmer's Market.



Small pets over one (1) year welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 plus monthly pet fee.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



Call (619) 800 6567 to schedule your VIRTUAL TOUR once home is vacant AFTER 6/15/20. To View More Homes visit: https://www.humphreysresidential.com/availability



