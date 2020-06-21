All apartments in San Diego
3919 Normal Street Unit # 306

3919 Normal Street · No Longer Available
Location

3919 Normal Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 Available 06/22/20 Fantastic Corner Unit Condo in the Uptown Court Complex In the heart of Hillcrest! - This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom TOP FLOOR, CORNER unit is located in the sought after Uptown Court Complex. Room measures 12'x10' and build in bedroom closets.

Split Master Suites and open floor plan with 10 foot vaulted ceilings make this home bright and cheerful.

An updated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful backsplash, new cabinets, & appliances is perfect for entertaining. Plus built in pantry!

AIR CONDITIONING!
Gas Fireplace
Private balcony
2 PARKING SPACES in Secured garage - side by side premium parking spots
Small Storage Locker
Oversized HE Laundry Machines onsite
Community Room/Lounge

Enjoy living in this quiet complex right in the heart of vibrant Hillcrest! Enjoy an easy walk to Trader Joes, Ralphs, fine dining, local microbreweries, and the Sunday Farmer's Market.

Small pets over one (1) year welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 plus monthly pet fee.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

Call (619) 800 6567 to schedule your VIRTUAL TOUR once home is vacant AFTER 6/15/20. To View More Homes visit: https://www.humphreysresidential.com/availability

(RLNE4067970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 have any available units?
3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 have?
Some of 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 pet-friendly?
No, 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 offer parking?
Yes, 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 does offer parking.
Does 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 have a pool?
No, 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 have accessible units?
No, 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Normal Street Unit # 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
