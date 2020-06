Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed, 2 Bath House with Pool! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in Clairemont. Hardwood flooring throughout. Swimming pool and service included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pet considered with additional deposit. One year lease. Available November 15, 2019.



Required for move-in:

$2,995 security deposit

$2,995 first month's rent + $2,995 last month's rent



To view this home, give us a call at (858) 832-7800



(RLNE5148467)