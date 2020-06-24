All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3896 Harney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3896 Harney St
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

3896 Harney St

3896 Harney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3896 Harney Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3896 Harney St Available 06/13/19 Single Story Home in Old Town! - This 3br, 2 full bath home is located in Old Town! Easy freeway access and walking distance to the old town transit center, restaurants, and the charm of Old Town. Enjoy the open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. The master bedroom offers an additional area for office, sitting, or however you wish to use it. Other features: Nice relaxing secure and private side yard, 1 car garage, updated kitchen and baths, tile flooring, and all appliances are provided by owner. Very nice home and a must see!

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available June 13th, Cats are welcome, no dogs. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners. yard service provided. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4836914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3896 Harney St have any available units?
3896 Harney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3896 Harney St have?
Some of 3896 Harney St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3896 Harney St currently offering any rent specials?
3896 Harney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3896 Harney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3896 Harney St is pet friendly.
Does 3896 Harney St offer parking?
Yes, 3896 Harney St offers parking.
Does 3896 Harney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3896 Harney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3896 Harney St have a pool?
No, 3896 Harney St does not have a pool.
Does 3896 Harney St have accessible units?
No, 3896 Harney St does not have accessible units.
Does 3896 Harney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3896 Harney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University