Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

3896 Harney St Available 06/13/19 Single Story Home in Old Town! - This 3br, 2 full bath home is located in Old Town! Easy freeway access and walking distance to the old town transit center, restaurants, and the charm of Old Town. Enjoy the open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. The master bedroom offers an additional area for office, sitting, or however you wish to use it. Other features: Nice relaxing secure and private side yard, 1 car garage, updated kitchen and baths, tile flooring, and all appliances are provided by owner. Very nice home and a must see!



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available June 13th, Cats are welcome, no dogs. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners. yard service provided. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program



For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01921889



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4836914)