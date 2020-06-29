3874 Fallon Circle

Amenities

This lovely neighborhood in Carmel Valley is truly a 'hidden gem', with it's parklike setting, beautiful areas to take long walks, great schools, and just moments away from freeways, One Paseo and Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center, and Del Mar Beach. This home has a very peaceful private entry breezeway, and partially enclosed back patio.*Photos show as vacant ppty* *All those viewing the home must comply with C.A.R. and all COVID 19 disclosure requirements, and provide signed PEAD Disclosure.