3874 Fallon Circle
3874 Fallon Circle

3874 Fallon Circle · (858) 353-6985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3874 Fallon Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1602 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This lovely neighborhood in Carmel Valley is truly a 'hidden gem', with it's parklike setting, beautiful areas to take long walks, great schools, and just moments away from freeways, One Paseo and Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center, and Del Mar Beach. This home has a very peaceful private entry breezeway, and partially enclosed back patio.*Photos show as vacant ppty* *All those viewing the home must comply with C.A.R. and all COVID 19 disclosure requirements, and provide signed PEAD Disclosure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3874 Fallon Circle have any available units?
3874 Fallon Circle has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3874 Fallon Circle have?
Some of 3874 Fallon Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3874 Fallon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3874 Fallon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3874 Fallon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3874 Fallon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3874 Fallon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3874 Fallon Circle offers parking.
Does 3874 Fallon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3874 Fallon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3874 Fallon Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3874 Fallon Circle has a pool.
Does 3874 Fallon Circle have accessible units?
No, 3874 Fallon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3874 Fallon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3874 Fallon Circle has units with dishwashers.
