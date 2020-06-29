Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool hot tub

3868 Groton St Unit 02 Available 02/28/20 Point Loma 3 Bedroom for Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful Townhome in the Point Loma area! The place is available for rent March 1st. Amazing location with even more amazing finishes on the inside along with a huge (very private) backyard for dogs, entertaining, and more!



This Townhome features not only a spacious front porch near the entrance but a large backyard as well. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of beautiful counter space, and an oversized double door fridge!



Each bedroom has great sunlight, space, and oversized closets. The master has a HUGE walk-in closet! The home does have AC for those really hot days. The water/sewer/trash is included in HOA. Just down the road (walking distance) is a couple pools, hot tubs and more that you can enjoy in this community!



Walking distance from Barons grocery store, restaurants, and sports arena shopping center. The 8 freeway is just around the corner right by Mission Bay!!



Please inquire about this listing for more information and to schedule a viewing. This property won't last long! Dog friendly.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5515376)