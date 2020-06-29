All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

3868 Groton St Unit 02

3868 Groton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3868 Groton Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
3868 Groton St Unit 02 Available 02/28/20 Point Loma 3 Bedroom for Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful Townhome in the Point Loma area! The place is available for rent March 1st. Amazing location with even more amazing finishes on the inside along with a huge (very private) backyard for dogs, entertaining, and more!

This Townhome features not only a spacious front porch near the entrance but a large backyard as well. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of beautiful counter space, and an oversized double door fridge!

Each bedroom has great sunlight, space, and oversized closets. The master has a HUGE walk-in closet! The home does have AC for those really hot days. The water/sewer/trash is included in HOA. Just down the road (walking distance) is a couple pools, hot tubs and more that you can enjoy in this community!

Walking distance from Barons grocery store, restaurants, and sports arena shopping center. The 8 freeway is just around the corner right by Mission Bay!!

Please inquire about this listing for more information and to schedule a viewing. This property won't last long! Dog friendly.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5515376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3868 Groton St Unit 02 have any available units?
3868 Groton St Unit 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3868 Groton St Unit 02 have?
Some of 3868 Groton St Unit 02's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3868 Groton St Unit 02 currently offering any rent specials?
3868 Groton St Unit 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3868 Groton St Unit 02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3868 Groton St Unit 02 is pet friendly.
Does 3868 Groton St Unit 02 offer parking?
No, 3868 Groton St Unit 02 does not offer parking.
Does 3868 Groton St Unit 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3868 Groton St Unit 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3868 Groton St Unit 02 have a pool?
Yes, 3868 Groton St Unit 02 has a pool.
Does 3868 Groton St Unit 02 have accessible units?
No, 3868 Groton St Unit 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 3868 Groton St Unit 02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3868 Groton St Unit 02 does not have units with dishwashers.
