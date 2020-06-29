All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3854 37th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3854 37th Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:11 AM

3854 37th Street

3854 37th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3854 37th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully Furnished, Beautifully Remodeled 1-Bedroom House in City Heights - This newly remodeled and fully furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath home features modern, tasteful decor and a private, fenced-in, tree-shaded yard! Within walking distance to a variety of restaurants and a short drive to downtown. This urban oasis has a beautifully redone interior with brand new windows, artwork, stainless appliances and details like craftsman-style molding framing the windows and doors. Amenities include a fully-equipped, flat-screen TV, Air conditioning and heat in the living room and bedroom, and your own washer/dryer. Property has security gate. One-car garage included! FULLY FURNISHED 12 month lease term Tenant to pay all utilities. Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Parking: 1-Car Garage and Additional Off-street Parking Sorry, no pets.
Fully Furnished, Beautifully Remodeled 1-Bedroom House in City Heights - This newly remodeled and fully furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath home features modern, tasteful decor and a private, fenced-in, tree-shaded yard! Within walking distance to a variety of restaurants and a short drive to downtown. This urban oasis has a beautifully redone interior with brand new windows, artwork, stainless appliances and details like craftsman-style molding framing the windows and doors. Amenities include a fully-equipped, flat-screen TV and your own washer/dryer. Property has security gate. One-car garage included! FULLY FURNISHED 12 month lease term Tenant to pay all utilities Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Parking: 1-Car Garage and Additional Off-street Parking Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 37th Street have any available units?
3854 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3854 37th Street have?
Some of 3854 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3854 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3854 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3854 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3854 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3854 37th Street offers parking.
Does 3854 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3854 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 37th Street have a pool?
No, 3854 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3854 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 3854 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3854 37th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University