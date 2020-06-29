3854 37th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fully Furnished, Beautifully Remodeled 1-Bedroom House in City Heights - This newly remodeled and fully furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath home features modern, tasteful decor and a private, fenced-in, tree-shaded yard! Within walking distance to a variety of restaurants and a short drive to downtown. This urban oasis has a beautifully redone interior with brand new windows, artwork, stainless appliances and details like craftsman-style molding framing the windows and doors. Amenities include a fully-equipped, flat-screen TV, Air conditioning and heat in the living room and bedroom, and your own washer/dryer. Property has security gate. One-car garage included! FULLY FURNISHED 12 month lease term Tenant to pay all utilities. Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Parking: 1-Car Garage and Additional Off-street Parking Sorry, no pets.

