3830 Polk Ave.

Available now! Detached home in City Heights with new carpet and ready for move in! - Great detached home that has been nicely upgraded. Close to restaurants, shopping, and freeway access!



* Granite Kitchen and bathroom counters

* All kitchen appliances included

* New carpet throughout

* Recessed lighting

* Neutral paint colors

* Heat, no Air conditioning

* Washer/Dryer included

* Driveway with security gate



No pets and non-smokers only. Available for a one year minimum lease. Standard renters insurance required. Co-signors are not allowed for this property. Give us a call to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



