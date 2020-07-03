All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

3830 Polk Ave.

3830 Polk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3830 Polk Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Available now! Detached home in City Heights with new carpet and ready for move in! - Great detached home that has been nicely upgraded. Close to restaurants, shopping, and freeway access!

* Granite Kitchen and bathroom counters
* All kitchen appliances included
* New carpet throughout
* Recessed lighting
* Neutral paint colors
* Heat, no Air conditioning
* Washer/Dryer included
* Driveway with security gate

No pets and non-smokers only. Available for a one year minimum lease. Standard renters insurance required. Co-signors are not allowed for this property. Give us a call to schedule a showing!

You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net

CalDRE 01835476

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5217002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Polk Ave. have any available units?
3830 Polk Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 Polk Ave. have?
Some of 3830 Polk Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Polk Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Polk Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Polk Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3830 Polk Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3830 Polk Ave. offer parking?
No, 3830 Polk Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3830 Polk Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 Polk Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Polk Ave. have a pool?
No, 3830 Polk Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Polk Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3830 Polk Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Polk Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 Polk Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

