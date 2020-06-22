Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Hillcrest, 3820 Dove Street, Hardwood flloors, Granite Counters! - Beautiful 2 story duplex with hardwood floors in living room and dining room, spacious kitchen with ceramic tile floors and granite counters, all bedrooms have mirrored wardrobe doors, dual pane windows throughout, large fenced yard and 1 car garage.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2260309)