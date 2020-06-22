All apartments in San Diego
3820 Dove Street

3820 Dove Street · No Longer Available
Location

3820 Dove Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Hillcrest, 3820 Dove Street, Hardwood flloors, Granite Counters! - Beautiful 2 story duplex with hardwood floors in living room and dining room, spacious kitchen with ceramic tile floors and granite counters, all bedrooms have mirrored wardrobe doors, dual pane windows throughout, large fenced yard and 1 car garage.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2260309)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

