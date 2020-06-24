All apartments in San Diego
3814 35th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3814 35th St

3814 35th St · No Longer Available
Location

3814 35th St, San Diego, CA 92104
Cherokee Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North Park Condo Remodeled one bedroom one bath condo in quiet North Park complex features a brick entry way, brick fireplace, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven, and refrigerator. Large bedroom has carpet and a walk-in closet and hall bath has tile and a tub/shower combo. Additional features include gated secure building entry, a one car garage and one additional space: building has laundry facility on-site. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access. One small pet considered. CAL BRE 01197438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 35th St have any available units?
3814 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3814 35th St have?
Some of 3814 35th St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
3814 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 35th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3814 35th St is pet friendly.
Does 3814 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 3814 35th St offers parking.
Does 3814 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 35th St have a pool?
No, 3814 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 3814 35th St have accessible units?
No, 3814 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3814 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
