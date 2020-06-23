3810 Mykonos Lane #8

Amenities

Carmel Valley Condo For Rent! - Upgraded end unit with 2 bedrooms and 3 baths. Kitchen is open to living room has granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances complete with refrigerator. Nice Island for gathering. Neutral paint. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Keep cool in the A/C. Attached 2 car garage and one additional parking space. Large windows with views of the Del Mar coastline. Community pool and spa. Close to shopping, entertainment, and excellent school districts!



(1) Cat possible with additional deposit.

No Smoking

Rental Insurance is required



Rent: $2500

Deposit: $2800

Processing Fee: $50.00



Call 760.585.1700 to schedule a showing



Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



