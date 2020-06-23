All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3810 Mykonos Lane #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3810 Mykonos Lane #8
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3810 Mykonos Lane #8

3810 Mykonos Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3810 Mykonos Ln, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Carmel Valley Condo For Rent! - Upgraded end unit with 2 bedrooms and 3 baths. Kitchen is open to living room has granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances complete with refrigerator. Nice Island for gathering. Neutral paint. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Keep cool in the A/C. Attached 2 car garage and one additional parking space. Large windows with views of the Del Mar coastline. Community pool and spa. Close to shopping, entertainment, and excellent school districts!

(1) Cat possible with additional deposit.
No Smoking
Rental Insurance is required

Rent: $2500
Deposit: $2800
Processing Fee: $50.00

Call 760.585.1700 to schedule a showing

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE4566315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 have any available units?
3810 Mykonos Lane #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 have?
Some of 3810 Mykonos Lane #8's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Mykonos Lane #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 does offer parking.
Does 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 have a pool?
Yes, 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 has a pool.
Does 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 have accessible units?
No, 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Mykonos Lane #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University