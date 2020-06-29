3806 69th St

Amenities
Brand New Eco-Construction by local architect Hubbell and Hubbell. Never have a dark day with huge windows and stunning views during the day and night.
Kitchen includes dishwasher, garbage disposal, energy efficient appliances, & sleek recycled materials cabinetry.
Enjoy the San Diego sky over the shower in the classic black & white bathroom with vintage art-deco lighting. An ample walk-in closet with natural lighting. The unit includes a private entry, small garden, and your own washer & dryer unit.
https://tours.virtuance.com/1538046?idx=1
Open House- Saturday February 22 from 2PM-4PM & Sunday February 23 from 11AM-1PM