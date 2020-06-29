All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3806 69th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3806 69th St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:17 AM

3806 69th St

3806 69th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3806 69th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Brand New Eco-Construction by local architect Hubbell and Hubbell. Never have a dark day with huge windows and stunning views during the day and night.
Kitchen includes dishwasher, garbage disposal, energy efficient appliances, & sleek recycled materials cabinetry.
Enjoy the San Diego sky over the shower in the classic black & white bathroom with vintage art-deco lighting. An ample walk-in closet with natural lighting. The unit includes a private entry, small garden, and your own washer & dryer unit.

https://tours.virtuance.com/1538046?idx=1

Open House- Saturday February 22 from 2PM-4PM & Sunday February 23 from 11AM-1PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 69th St have any available units?
3806 69th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 69th St have?
Some of 3806 69th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 69th St currently offering any rent specials?
3806 69th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 69th St pet-friendly?
No, 3806 69th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3806 69th St offer parking?
Yes, 3806 69th St offers parking.
Does 3806 69th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 69th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 69th St have a pool?
No, 3806 69th St does not have a pool.
Does 3806 69th St have accessible units?
No, 3806 69th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 69th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 69th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University