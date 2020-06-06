3802 Centre Street

Amenities

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This vintage apartment community is located in Hillcrest. Excellent location minutes from restaurants and shops. If you want to be in the hub of Hillcrest you have found your new home. Amenities include environmentally friendly bamboo floors, gated entrance and on site laundry facilities.



Our upcoming studio unit features beautiful bamboo floors, dual paned windows, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and a built-in vintage vanity closet. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove and fridge, lots of storage cabinets and separate dining area for eat-in convenience.



Please call to complete a pre-screening and schedule a viewing for early July. Call Becky at 619-980-7118



We may have a single car garage coming available for rent, inquire when you call. If garage is available, it will rent for an additional $80/mo.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit

-5 years good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-cats only with add'l deposit of $250/cat; 2 pet max restrictions apply. Sorry no dogs



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

(619) 698-7520

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/6/20



