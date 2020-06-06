All apartments in San Diego
3802 Centre Street
3802 Centre Street

3802 Centre Street · (619) 483-0087
Location

3802 Centre Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This vintage apartment community is located in Hillcrest. Excellent location minutes from restaurants and shops. If you want to be in the hub of Hillcrest you have found your new home. Amenities include environmentally friendly bamboo floors, gated entrance and on site laundry facilities.

Our upcoming studio unit features beautiful bamboo floors, dual paned windows, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and a built-in vintage vanity closet. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove and fridge, lots of storage cabinets and separate dining area for eat-in convenience.

Please call to complete a pre-screening and schedule a viewing for early July. Call Becky at 619-980-7118

We may have a single car garage coming available for rent, inquire when you call. If garage is available, it will rent for an additional $80/mo.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-cats only with add'l deposit of $250/cat; 2 pet max restrictions apply. Sorry no dogs

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
(619) 698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Centre Street have any available units?
3802 Centre Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Centre Street have?
Some of 3802 Centre Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage.
Is 3802 Centre Street currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Centre Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Centre Street pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Centre Street is not pet friendly.
Does 3802 Centre Street offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Centre Street does offer parking.
Does 3802 Centre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Centre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Centre Street have a pool?
No, 3802 Centre Street does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Centre Street have accessible units?
No, 3802 Centre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Centre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Centre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
