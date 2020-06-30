3796 Swift Avenue

Amenities

parking some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

**Text or call our office number for an appointment to view inside. You can also use our self-showing service on our website. Do not send a message through any rental listing websites. Thank you.**



Nice small studio (only 240 square feet) in North Park at the end of a duplex. The front and sides of the studio have no neighbors and only the back wall is shared. This allows windows on 3 sides, which makes the studio feel nice and bright. Small closet in main room. Refrigerator and Stove included. Water & trash included. Parking only on the street. $1100 Deposit. Vacant and available now!



Qualifications:

$2200.00 minimum monthly income after taxes/deductions (take-home pay). 625+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. Previous positive rental history. No pets allowed. 1 year lease required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.