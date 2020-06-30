All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3796 Swift Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3796 Swift Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:44 AM

3796 Swift Avenue

3796 Swift Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3796 Swift Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**Text or call our office number for an appointment to view inside. You can also use our self-showing service on our website. Do not send a message through any rental listing websites. Thank you.**

Nice small studio (only 240 square feet) in North Park at the end of a duplex. The front and sides of the studio have no neighbors and only the back wall is shared. This allows windows on 3 sides, which makes the studio feel nice and bright. Small closet in main room. Refrigerator and Stove included. Water & trash included. Parking only on the street. $1100 Deposit. Vacant and available now!

Qualifications:
$2200.00 minimum monthly income after taxes/deductions (take-home pay). 625+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. Previous positive rental history. No pets allowed. 1 year lease required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3796 Swift Avenue have any available units?
3796 Swift Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3796 Swift Avenue have?
Some of 3796 Swift Avenue's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3796 Swift Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3796 Swift Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3796 Swift Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3796 Swift Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3796 Swift Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3796 Swift Avenue offers parking.
Does 3796 Swift Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3796 Swift Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3796 Swift Avenue have a pool?
No, 3796 Swift Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3796 Swift Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3796 Swift Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3796 Swift Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3796 Swift Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University