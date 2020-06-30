All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

3786 Quarter Mile Dr

3786 Quarter Mile Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3786 Quarter Mile Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Beautifully designed Carmel Valley Townhome at Regents Square. Model perfect with brand new carpet and paint throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a large island and pantry plus stainless steel appliances. Eating area off kitchen opens up to a delightful and spacious patio. West facing patio for great sunset entertaining. Superb location, just blocks to schools, grocery stores, Starbucks, movie theater, and more. Enjoy the community pool and spa and BBQ with family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3786 Quarter Mile Dr have any available units?
3786 Quarter Mile Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3786 Quarter Mile Dr have?
Some of 3786 Quarter Mile Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3786 Quarter Mile Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3786 Quarter Mile Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3786 Quarter Mile Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3786 Quarter Mile Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3786 Quarter Mile Dr offer parking?
No, 3786 Quarter Mile Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3786 Quarter Mile Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3786 Quarter Mile Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3786 Quarter Mile Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3786 Quarter Mile Dr has a pool.
Does 3786 Quarter Mile Dr have accessible units?
No, 3786 Quarter Mile Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3786 Quarter Mile Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3786 Quarter Mile Dr has units with dishwashers.

