3786 Quarter Mile Dr

Beautifully designed Carmel Valley Townhome at Regents Square. Model perfect with brand new carpet and paint throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a large island and pantry plus stainless steel appliances. Eating area off kitchen opens up to a delightful and spacious patio. West facing patio for great sunset entertaining. Superb location, just blocks to schools, grocery stores, Starbucks, movie theater, and more. Enjoy the community pool and spa and BBQ with family and friends.