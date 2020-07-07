Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

3778 Balboa Terr unit A Available 02/15/20 Newly Remodeled Townhome In Bay Park- Available Now - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful Townhome in Bay Park! The place is available for rent NOW. Amazing location with even more amazing finishes on the inside along with a large two car garage and extra Office/Den Space.



This Beautiful two bedroom townhome has been completely remodeled. New floors, carpet, and paint. The bathrooms have new vanity sinks and refinished tubs. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of beautiful counter space, and new cabinets.



Each bedroom has great sunlight. The master has a HUGE walk-in closet! The home does have AC for those really hot days. Community pool and hot tub across the street!



Located off Balboa ave close to grocery stores (Clairemont Square Balboa Mesa Shopping Center), and restaurants. The 5 freeway is just around the corner right by Pacific Beach!!



Please inquire about this listing for more information and to schedule a viewing. This property won't last long! Dog friendly.



(RLNE5533250)