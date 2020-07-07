All apartments in San Diego
3778 Balboa Terr unit A

3778 Balboa Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3778 Balboa Ter, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3778 Balboa Terr unit A Available 02/15/20 Newly Remodeled Townhome In Bay Park- Available Now - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful Townhome in Bay Park! The place is available for rent NOW. Amazing location with even more amazing finishes on the inside along with a large two car garage and extra Office/Den Space.

This Beautiful two bedroom townhome has been completely remodeled. New floors, carpet, and paint. The bathrooms have new vanity sinks and refinished tubs. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of beautiful counter space, and new cabinets.

Each bedroom has great sunlight. The master has a HUGE walk-in closet! The home does have AC for those really hot days. Community pool and hot tub across the street!

Located off Balboa ave close to grocery stores (Clairemont Square Balboa Mesa Shopping Center), and restaurants. The 5 freeway is just around the corner right by Pacific Beach!!

Please inquire about this listing for more information and to schedule a viewing. This property won't last long! Dog friendly.

(RLNE5533250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3778 Balboa Terr unit A have any available units?
3778 Balboa Terr unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3778 Balboa Terr unit A have?
Some of 3778 Balboa Terr unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3778 Balboa Terr unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3778 Balboa Terr unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3778 Balboa Terr unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3778 Balboa Terr unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3778 Balboa Terr unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3778 Balboa Terr unit A offers parking.
Does 3778 Balboa Terr unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3778 Balboa Terr unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3778 Balboa Terr unit A have a pool?
Yes, 3778 Balboa Terr unit A has a pool.
Does 3778 Balboa Terr unit A have accessible units?
No, 3778 Balboa Terr unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3778 Balboa Terr unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3778 Balboa Terr unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

