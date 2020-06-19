3776 4th Ave

Amenities

coffee bar microwave refrigerator

COZY, MODERN, LIGHT, BRIGHT, and AIRY loft-like studios in the heart of HILLCREST! These unique, rarely available units are stylishly decorated with distinct and modern furnishings, large picture windows, a fridge, microwave, cooktop, sink, and coffee maker. Easy freeway access and WALKING DISTANCE to EVERYTHING: coffee shops, restaurants, farmers market, cafes, bars & boutiques, dining, shopping, and nightlife. Just a short walk or bike ride to Balboa Park and Little Italy. Welcome home!