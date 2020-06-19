All apartments in San Diego
3776 4th Ave
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

3776 4th Ave

3776 4th Ave · (619) 249-4344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3776 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
COZY, MODERN, LIGHT, BRIGHT, and AIRY loft-like studios in the heart of HILLCREST! These unique, rarely available units are stylishly decorated with distinct and modern furnishings, large picture windows, a fridge, microwave, cooktop, sink, and coffee maker. Easy freeway access and WALKING DISTANCE to EVERYTHING: coffee shops, restaurants, farmers market, cafes, bars & boutiques, dining, shopping, and nightlife. Just a short walk or bike ride to Balboa Park and Little Italy. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3776 4th Ave have any available units?
3776 4th Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3776 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3776 4th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3776 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3776 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3776 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 3776 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3776 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3776 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3776 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 3776 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3776 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3776 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3776 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3776 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3776 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3776 4th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
