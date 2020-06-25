3762 1/2 Dana Place

Amenities

Studio Vacation Rental in Historic Mission Hills - Fully Furnished - LONG OR SHORT TERM OPTION***



Come stay in this lovely studio nestled between two long-term rental homes on a lovely cul-de-sac street. The studio comes equipped with stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Also included are the utilities and free basic cable and WIFI. The laundry room is located right below your unit. The shared patio is perfect for enjoying the beautiful San Diego weather.

Mission Hills is one of San Diego's oldest neighborhoods, located above Old Town and the Mission. You will find Vons, Lazy Acres, and some terrific restaurants, coffee houses, and boutiques, all just a short walk away. The home is also just a couple minutes drive to Hillcrest with all its fabulous dining shops and movie theatres as well. Little Italy is just down the Hill as is, of course, the Harborside.

The home features:

Shared Patio

Gardening service

Basic Cable and WIFI

Washer and Dryer

Your small well-trained pets on approval.

AVAILABLE NOW

Minimum 2-month lease

Rent: $ 1250.00

Security Deposit: $ 1250.00

Pet Deposit $250.00

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee $250.00

Application Fee $40 per applicant

