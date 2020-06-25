All apartments in San Diego
3762 1/2 Dana Place

3762 1/2 Dana Pl
Location

3762 1/2 Dana Pl, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

Studio Vacation Rental in Historic Mission Hills - Fully Furnished - LONG OR SHORT TERM OPTION***

Come stay in this lovely studio nestled between two long-term rental homes on a lovely cul-de-sac street. The studio comes equipped with stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Also included are the utilities and free basic cable and WIFI. The laundry room is located right below your unit. The shared patio is perfect for enjoying the beautiful San Diego weather.
Mission Hills is one of San Diego's oldest neighborhoods, located above Old Town and the Mission. You will find Vons, Lazy Acres, and some terrific restaurants, coffee houses, and boutiques, all just a short walk away. The home is also just a couple minutes drive to Hillcrest with all its fabulous dining shops and movie theatres as well. Little Italy is just down the Hill as is, of course, the Harborside.
The home features:
Shared Patio
Gardening service
Basic Cable and WIFI
Washer and Dryer
Your small well-trained pets on approval.
AVAILABLE NOW
Minimum 2-month lease
Rent: $ 1250.00
Security Deposit: $ 1250.00
Pet Deposit $250.00
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee $250.00
Application Fee $40 per applicant
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3762 1/2 Dana Place have any available units?
3762 1/2 Dana Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3762 1/2 Dana Place have?
Some of 3762 1/2 Dana Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3762 1/2 Dana Place currently offering any rent specials?
3762 1/2 Dana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3762 1/2 Dana Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3762 1/2 Dana Place is pet friendly.
Does 3762 1/2 Dana Place offer parking?
No, 3762 1/2 Dana Place does not offer parking.
Does 3762 1/2 Dana Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3762 1/2 Dana Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3762 1/2 Dana Place have a pool?
No, 3762 1/2 Dana Place does not have a pool.
Does 3762 1/2 Dana Place have accessible units?
No, 3762 1/2 Dana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3762 1/2 Dana Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3762 1/2 Dana Place does not have units with dishwashers.
