Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub

3760 Florida Street #211 Available 04/24/20 Incredible Hillcrest / North Park Condo - Come home to this incredible studio with laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, balcony, gorgeous tiled bathroom, Murphy Bed, and ceiling fan. You will be able to enjoy your morning coffee and your evening cocktails on the balcony with a view. The association takes great pride in the upkeep of the property. There is an onsite laundry facility, hot tub, and a workout room. You will have one assigned parking spot in the gated under ground parking structure. This condo is close to great eateries, wine bars, and restaurants.



Rent includes water, trash and sewer.



Claim this home as your own!



Pictures were taken with prior tenant's furnishings.



$35 screening fee.



Core Property Group - Mary Laterza, Broker CalBRE #01888706



(RLNE2422586)