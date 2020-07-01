All apartments in San Diego
3760 Florida Street #211

3760 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

3760 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
3760 Florida Street #211 Available 04/24/20 Incredible Hillcrest / North Park Condo - Come home to this incredible studio with laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, balcony, gorgeous tiled bathroom, Murphy Bed, and ceiling fan. You will be able to enjoy your morning coffee and your evening cocktails on the balcony with a view. The association takes great pride in the upkeep of the property. There is an onsite laundry facility, hot tub, and a workout room. You will have one assigned parking spot in the gated under ground parking structure. This condo is close to great eateries, wine bars, and restaurants.

Rent includes water, trash and sewer.

Claim this home as your own!

Pictures were taken with prior tenant's furnishings.

$35 screening fee.

Core Property Group - Mary Laterza, Broker CalBRE #01888706

(RLNE2422586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 Florida Street #211 have any available units?
3760 Florida Street #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3760 Florida Street #211 have?
Some of 3760 Florida Street #211's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 Florida Street #211 currently offering any rent specials?
3760 Florida Street #211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 Florida Street #211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 Florida Street #211 is pet friendly.
Does 3760 Florida Street #211 offer parking?
Yes, 3760 Florida Street #211 offers parking.
Does 3760 Florida Street #211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 Florida Street #211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 Florida Street #211 have a pool?
No, 3760 Florida Street #211 does not have a pool.
Does 3760 Florida Street #211 have accessible units?
No, 3760 Florida Street #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 Florida Street #211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 Florida Street #211 does not have units with dishwashers.

