3760 3rd Ave M

Cozy Modern Upgraded 2BR 2BA 3Cars, Prime Location



Come home to this upgraded 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Apartment unit located in Hillcrest. Prepare to experience a sense of calm in this newly upgraded upper floor unit with grey wood vinyl flooring & soaring ceiling with skylight.



Spacious 2 private garage with new EV Electric car charging station & 1 driveway parking spaces

Newly renovated modern gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, electric stove & oven

New double pane windows

New mirror wardrobes

Private balcony

Fireplace

In unit washer and dryer

Granite countertop



Enjoy strolling around Hillcrest neighbourhood w/ award winning restaurants, groceries, cafes, and shops. Walk score 94 & centrally situated near main Highways 5,8 and 163.



$2650 2 people

$2750 3 people

Water, sewer, trash, recycling, utilities paid.



Property Id 227673



