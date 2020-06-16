All apartments in San Diego
3760 3rd Ave M

3760 3rd Avenue · (858) 229-4351
Location

3760 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
parking
garage
Cozy Modern Upgraded 2BR 2BA 3Cars, Prime Location - Property Id: 227673

Come home to this upgraded 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Apartment unit located in Hillcrest. Prepare to experience a sense of calm in this newly upgraded upper floor unit with grey wood vinyl flooring & soaring ceiling with skylight.

Spacious 2 private garage with new EV Electric car charging station & 1 driveway parking spaces
Newly renovated modern gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, electric stove & oven
New double pane windows
New mirror wardrobes
Private balcony
Fireplace
In unit washer and dryer
Granite countertop

Enjoy strolling around Hillcrest neighbourhood w/ award winning restaurants, groceries, cafes, and shops. Walk score 94 & centrally situated near main Highways 5,8 and 163.

Call or text 858 229 4351
youtu.be/b10eRyE3hds

$2650 2 people
$2750 3 people
Water, sewer, trash, recycling, utilities paid.

- No Broker Fees / No Commissions
- San Diego California Relocation Services
- Apartment Owners Association of America
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227673
Property Id 227673

(RLNE5579995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 3rd Ave M have any available units?
3760 3rd Ave M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3760 3rd Ave M have?
Some of 3760 3rd Ave M's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 3rd Ave M currently offering any rent specials?
3760 3rd Ave M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 3rd Ave M pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 3rd Ave M is pet friendly.
Does 3760 3rd Ave M offer parking?
Yes, 3760 3rd Ave M does offer parking.
Does 3760 3rd Ave M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3760 3rd Ave M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 3rd Ave M have a pool?
No, 3760 3rd Ave M does not have a pool.
Does 3760 3rd Ave M have accessible units?
No, 3760 3rd Ave M does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 3rd Ave M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3760 3rd Ave M has units with dishwashers.
