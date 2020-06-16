3760 3rd Ave M

Amenities
Cozy Modern Upgraded 2BR 2BA 3Cars, Prime Location - Property Id: 227673
Come home to this upgraded 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Apartment unit located in Hillcrest. Prepare to experience a sense of calm in this newly upgraded upper floor unit with grey wood vinyl flooring & soaring ceiling with skylight.
Spacious 2 private garage with new EV Electric car charging station & 1 driveway parking spaces
Newly renovated modern gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, electric stove & oven
New double pane windows
New mirror wardrobes
Private balcony
Fireplace
In unit washer and dryer
Granite countertop
Enjoy strolling around Hillcrest neighbourhood w/ award winning restaurants, groceries, cafes, and shops. Walk score 94 & centrally situated near main Highways 5,8 and 163.
$2650 2 people
$2750 3 people
Water, sewer, trash, recycling, utilities paid.
