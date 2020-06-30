3714 Mykonos Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Bright end unit w/ windows on three sides. Recent paint with white cabinets. Beautiful LVP "wood" wide plank flooring. Granite counters & stainless Whirlpool appliances. Two good sized bedrooms plus a third bedroom with French doors that could make an excellent office. Versatile den/media room with myriad uses & tall ceilings. Attached two car garage. Ideal central Carmel Valley location: about two miles to the beach; less than 1 mile to award winning K-12 schools; ½ mile to shopping, and restaurants.