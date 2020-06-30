All apartments in San Diego
3714 Mykonos Ln

3714 Mykonos Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3714 Mykonos Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Bright end unit w/ windows on three sides. Recent paint with white cabinets. Beautiful LVP "wood" wide plank flooring. Granite counters & stainless Whirlpool appliances. Two good sized bedrooms plus a third bedroom with French doors that could make an excellent office. Versatile den/media room with myriad uses & tall ceilings. Attached two car garage. Ideal central Carmel Valley location: about two miles to the beach; less than 1 mile to award winning K-12 schools; ½ mile to shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 Mykonos Ln have any available units?
3714 Mykonos Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 Mykonos Ln have?
Some of 3714 Mykonos Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 Mykonos Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Mykonos Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Mykonos Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3714 Mykonos Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3714 Mykonos Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3714 Mykonos Ln offers parking.
Does 3714 Mykonos Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3714 Mykonos Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Mykonos Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3714 Mykonos Ln has a pool.
Does 3714 Mykonos Ln have accessible units?
No, 3714 Mykonos Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Mykonos Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3714 Mykonos Ln has units with dishwashers.

