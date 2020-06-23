All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3706 Ruette San Raphael.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3706 Ruette San Raphael
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3706 Ruette San Raphael

3706 Ruette San Raphael · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3706 Ruette San Raphael, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Carmel Valley (San Diego) Furnished Rental Home - Recently Remodeled! - This immaculate residence is located in the upscale gated community of San Raphael, one of San Diego's most desirable communities in the heart of Carmel Valley. Spacious and bright, this recently remodeled single family home is partially furnished, offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with endless upgrades and custom details.The home is situated on a premium lot with a large backyard adjacent to a nature preserve. Upgrades to the home include: canned LED lighting throughout the home, crown molding, custom tiling in the powder room, new Toto toilets, new hardwood floors, new paint, new cabinets in the bathrooms and kitchen as well as new counter tops and kitchen appliances.

The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, beautiful high-end counter tops and a decorative tile back-splash, as well as high-end stainless steel appliances. The family room offers a large fireplace with mantle built-in media center and surround sound system extending music to the first floor and outdoors. The master bedroom retreat boasts an over sized master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, beautiful travertine flooring and two spacious walk-in closets. Bedrooms two and three are connected by a Jack & Jill bathroom with dual sinks and shower/tub combo.

This property is one of the biggest lots in San Raphael Complex. The backyard is a wrap around and open with flagstone patio, mature landscaping, pergola and a spacious grass area offering space for yard play. The home also includes travertine tile, plantation shutters, ceiling fans and decorative light fixtures. It also offers central AC, second floor laundry room with front-load washer and dryer, plenty of storage and a built-in workshop in the garage. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. Common area amenities include: kids playground (Tot Lot), swimming pool, spa and recreation area. It is also in close proximity to walking trails on the nature preserve. No smoking, pets OK with restrictions.

Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is further situated walking distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants of the Torrey Hills area of Carmel Valley and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps. Schools nearby: Torrey Hills School, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines, Canyon Crest, and Cathedral Catholic High Schools.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-furnished-rentals
2. Find the property of interest, and then click on "Apply Now".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2650673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Ruette San Raphael have any available units?
3706 Ruette San Raphael doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Ruette San Raphael have?
Some of 3706 Ruette San Raphael's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Ruette San Raphael currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Ruette San Raphael isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Ruette San Raphael pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Ruette San Raphael is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Ruette San Raphael offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Ruette San Raphael does offer parking.
Does 3706 Ruette San Raphael have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 Ruette San Raphael offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Ruette San Raphael have a pool?
Yes, 3706 Ruette San Raphael has a pool.
Does 3706 Ruette San Raphael have accessible units?
No, 3706 Ruette San Raphael does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Ruette San Raphael have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Ruette San Raphael does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University