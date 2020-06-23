3706 Ruette San Raphael

Amenities

Carmel Valley (San Diego) Furnished Rental Home - Recently Remodeled! - This immaculate residence is located in the upscale gated community of San Raphael, one of San Diego's most desirable communities in the heart of Carmel Valley. Spacious and bright, this recently remodeled single family home is partially furnished, offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with endless upgrades and custom details.The home is situated on a premium lot with a large backyard adjacent to a nature preserve. Upgrades to the home include: canned LED lighting throughout the home, crown molding, custom tiling in the powder room, new Toto toilets, new hardwood floors, new paint, new cabinets in the bathrooms and kitchen as well as new counter tops and kitchen appliances.



The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, beautiful high-end counter tops and a decorative tile back-splash, as well as high-end stainless steel appliances. The family room offers a large fireplace with mantle built-in media center and surround sound system extending music to the first floor and outdoors. The master bedroom retreat boasts an over sized master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, beautiful travertine flooring and two spacious walk-in closets. Bedrooms two and three are connected by a Jack & Jill bathroom with dual sinks and shower/tub combo.



This property is one of the biggest lots in San Raphael Complex. The backyard is a wrap around and open with flagstone patio, mature landscaping, pergola and a spacious grass area offering space for yard play. The home also includes travertine tile, plantation shutters, ceiling fans and decorative light fixtures. It also offers central AC, second floor laundry room with front-load washer and dryer, plenty of storage and a built-in workshop in the garage. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. Common area amenities include: kids playground (Tot Lot), swimming pool, spa and recreation area. It is also in close proximity to walking trails on the nature preserve. No smoking, pets OK with restrictions.



Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is further situated walking distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants of the Torrey Hills area of Carmel Valley and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps. Schools nearby: Torrey Hills School, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines, Canyon Crest, and Cathedral Catholic High Schools.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



