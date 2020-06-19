3706 Haines St..

Amenities
Spacious 3bd 3 bath Townhome steps from the bay! Live and play in beautiful Crown Point, with the beach at your feet! -
Located in Crown Point only 1/2 block from the beach, this Townhome is spacious and close to everything beach living has to offer. This home features
- Spacious bedrooms
- Walk in closet
- Large Kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space
- Appliances including: New Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Electric Stove/Oven
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Two private decks, great for outdoor living space
- 2 car tandem attached garage
- Fireplace
- Central Heat
- Storage
Water, trash and sewage included.
12 month lease
1 pet ok - breed and weight restrictions (50lbs) apply
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
