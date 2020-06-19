All apartments in San Diego
Location

3706 Haines Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3bd 3 bath Townhome steps from the bay! Live and play in beautiful Crown Point, with the beach at your feet! -
Located in Crown Point only 1/2 block from the beach, this Townhome is spacious and close to everything beach living has to offer. This home features

- Spacious bedrooms
- Walk in closet
- Large Kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space
- Appliances including: New Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Electric Stove/Oven
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Two private decks, great for outdoor living space
- 2 car tandem attached garage
- Fireplace
- Central Heat
- Storage

Water, trash and sewage included.

12 month lease
1 pet ok - breed and weight restrictions (50lbs) apply

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5755608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3706 Haines St. have any available units?
3706 Haines St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Haines St. have?
Some of 3706 Haines St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Haines St. currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Haines St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Haines St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Haines St. is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Haines St. offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Haines St. does offer parking.
Does 3706 Haines St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 Haines St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Haines St. have a pool?
No, 3706 Haines St. does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Haines St. have accessible units?
No, 3706 Haines St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Haines St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 Haines St. has units with dishwashers.

