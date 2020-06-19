3706 Haines St..

Amenities

Spacious 3bd 3 bath Townhome steps from the bay! Live and play in beautiful Crown Point, with the beach at your feet! -

Located in Crown Point only 1/2 block from the beach, this Townhome is spacious and close to everything beach living has to offer. This home features



- Spacious bedrooms

- Walk in closet

- Large Kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space

- Appliances including: New Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Electric Stove/Oven

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Two private decks, great for outdoor living space

- 2 car tandem attached garage

- Fireplace

- Central Heat

- Storage



Water, trash and sewage included.



12 month lease

1 pet ok - breed and weight restrictions (50lbs) apply



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



