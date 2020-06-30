All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

3635 7th Avenue

3635 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3635 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
We are looking to rent for the academic year 2020-2021, and ask you to take care of our very sweet, easy-to-care for, kitty. We have a 3-BR, 2-bath condo apartment (1500+ sq ft) with windows looking out from the fifth floor on trees and houses, and a very long balcony with plants. Rent is negotiable for the right person!

The master has a California King bed, and the two studies could also be used as bedrooms -- they have folding futons in them. The kitchen is well-equipped, and the living room and dining room are nice and comfortable, and look out out onto the balcony and into trees. We have a piano, and washer and dryer are in the apartment. At least one parking space, maybe two, will be available in the garage beneath the building. CD player and LP turntable and TV screen to plug into your computer for movies, lots of good books, wireless internet, bike you can use, but no cable or TV reception. New AC and heat, not that you really need either one. The building also has a club house with pool table and pingpong, an outdoor pool and hot tub, and a small gym. Check Coral Tree Plaza on the web to see what the building looks like.

Staying here involves looking after the cat (shes a people person); watering the plants every couple of days; and maybe picking up the mail downstairs.

The apartment is in the heart of the Hillcrest, about 10 minutes from the airport, 4 minute walk from Whole Foods, very close to lots of restaurants and the San Diego Zoo and the rest of Balboa Park and downtown. I walk 25 minutes to UCSD hospital and take a free shuttle from there to campus about 1/2 hour away. The neighbors are quiet, but there is a little freeway noise. The mountains and desert are close enough for day excursions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

