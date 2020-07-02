All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:31 PM

363 Playa Del Sur Street

363 Playa Del Sur · No Longer Available
Location

363 Playa Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Experience La Jolla living at Playa Del Sur Apartments. Upgraded flooring and Counters, all appliances included. Our premium Studio apartment homes at Playa Del Sur in La Jolla offers upscale amenities including off street parking. Onsite laundry, elevator, and beautiful ocean breezes. Our professional leasing team will be ready to help you find the perfect new home. Call today to schedule a viewing of this beautiful, trendy community. Get a head start on your move. Tenant pays all utilities; small pets with approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Playa Del Sur Street have any available units?
363 Playa Del Sur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Playa Del Sur Street have?
Some of 363 Playa Del Sur Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Playa Del Sur Street currently offering any rent specials?
363 Playa Del Sur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Playa Del Sur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 Playa Del Sur Street is pet friendly.
Does 363 Playa Del Sur Street offer parking?
Yes, 363 Playa Del Sur Street offers parking.
Does 363 Playa Del Sur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Playa Del Sur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Playa Del Sur Street have a pool?
No, 363 Playa Del Sur Street does not have a pool.
Does 363 Playa Del Sur Street have accessible units?
No, 363 Playa Del Sur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Playa Del Sur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 Playa Del Sur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
