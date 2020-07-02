363 Playa Del Sur Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator

Experience La Jolla living at Playa Del Sur Apartments. Upgraded flooring and Counters, all appliances included. Our premium Studio apartment homes at Playa Del Sur in La Jolla offers upscale amenities including off street parking. Onsite laundry, elevator, and beautiful ocean breezes. Our professional leasing team will be ready to help you find the perfect new home. Call today to schedule a viewing of this beautiful, trendy community. Get a head start on your move. Tenant pays all utilities; small pets with approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.