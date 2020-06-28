All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3607 Caminito Carmel Landing
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

3607 Caminito Carmel Landing

3607 Caminito Carmel Landing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3607 Caminito Carmel Landing, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
pet friendly
3607 Caminito Carmel Landing Available 10/12/19 Updated Two Bedroom Townhome in the Groves Neighborhood - Enjoy the best of Carmel Valley! This home was recently updated with distressed wood tile flooring, recessed lighting, and crown molding throughout the first floor living area. The kitchen is well appointed with new stainless appliances, quartz counter-tops, loads of cabinets, and opens up to your private patio yard. The two master suite bedrooms, with newer carpet, are located upstairs along with full size stacked washer and dryer. Unit includes a 1 car detached garage and plenty of street/guest parking.

Convenience is King! Quick and easy freeway access, walking distance to the Piazza Carmel shopping center. Many great restaurants close by and the famous Cinpolis luxury movie theater. The beach is a short 3 miles away along with all that coastal Del Mar offers.

Terms:
1-year minimum lease
Move in Costs: Sec. Deposit + 1st Mo's Rent
Dog OK upon approval w/extra deposit
Utilities: Water, Sewer, & Trash Included

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3494989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing have any available units?
3607 Caminito Carmel Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing have?
Some of 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Caminito Carmel Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing offer parking?
Yes, 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing offers parking.
Does 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing have a pool?
Yes, 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing has a pool.
Does 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing have accessible units?
No, 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 Caminito Carmel Landing has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University