Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking media room pet friendly

3607 Caminito Carmel Landing Available 10/12/19 Updated Two Bedroom Townhome in the Groves Neighborhood - Enjoy the best of Carmel Valley! This home was recently updated with distressed wood tile flooring, recessed lighting, and crown molding throughout the first floor living area. The kitchen is well appointed with new stainless appliances, quartz counter-tops, loads of cabinets, and opens up to your private patio yard. The two master suite bedrooms, with newer carpet, are located upstairs along with full size stacked washer and dryer. Unit includes a 1 car detached garage and plenty of street/guest parking.



Convenience is King! Quick and easy freeway access, walking distance to the Piazza Carmel shopping center. Many great restaurants close by and the famous Cinpolis luxury movie theater. The beach is a short 3 miles away along with all that coastal Del Mar offers.



Terms:

1-year minimum lease

Move in Costs: Sec. Deposit + 1st Mo's Rent

Dog OK upon approval w/extra deposit

Utilities: Water, Sewer, & Trash Included



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3494989)