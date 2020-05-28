3606 1st Ave. Unit 103

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly hot tub media room furnished

Vacation Rental! Banker’s Hill 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 772 sq. ft. - Must see! Conveniently located SHORT-TERM RENTAL is fully equipped for your stay. The light and airy 2-bedroom 2 bath condo with an open floor plan are perfect for entertaining and relaxing. All utilities plus cable are included of course!

This unit also features a washer and dryer, as well as a spa for relaxation.



Bankers Hill sometimes known as Park West is a long-established uptown San Diego neighborhood near Balboa Park. The area is primarily residential with a variety of restaurants, shops and lots lots more!

Locations further west allow an elevated, panoramic view of Downtown, San Diego Bay, the airport, Coronado, Harbor Island, and Mount Soledad.



Just minutes away from San Diego's Freeways that will take you to all of San Diego’s Beaches. The San Diego Gaslamp Quater with more restaurants, Shopping, Museums, Theatres and of course Petco Park.

Your Small Well-Trained Pet OK with Deposit

Book your stay today and you will find yourself coming back for more!



AVAILABLE NOW !!



$2395 Rent

$2395 Security Deposit



Call at (619) 985-4203 or email for a showing lease@sandiegotpm.com



DRE Broker license 01299197



