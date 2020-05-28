All apartments in San Diego
3606 1st Ave. Unit 103
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

3606 1st Ave. Unit 103

3606 1st Avenue · (619) 255-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3606 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 772 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
media room
Vacation Rental! Banker’s Hill 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 772 sq. ft. - Must see! Conveniently located SHORT-TERM RENTAL is fully equipped for your stay. The light and airy 2-bedroom 2 bath condo with an open floor plan are perfect for entertaining and relaxing. All utilities plus cable are included of course!
This unit also features a washer and dryer, as well as a spa for relaxation.

Bankers Hill sometimes known as Park West is a long-established uptown San Diego neighborhood near Balboa Park. The area is primarily residential with a variety of restaurants, shops and lots lots more!
Locations further west allow an elevated, panoramic view of Downtown, San Diego Bay, the airport, Coronado, Harbor Island, and Mount Soledad.

Just minutes away from San Diego's Freeways that will take you to all of San Diego’s Beaches. The San Diego Gaslamp Quater with more restaurants, Shopping, Museums, Theatres and of course Petco Park.
Your Small Well-Trained Pet OK with Deposit
Book your stay today and you will find yourself coming back for more!

AVAILABLE NOW !!

$2395 Rent
$2395 Security Deposit

Call at (619) 985-4203 or email for a showing lease@sandiegotpm.com

DRE Broker license 01299197

(RLNE4353708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have any available units?
3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have?
Some of 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 offer parking?
No, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
