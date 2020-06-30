Rent Calculator
3586 Sunset Ln
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM
3586 Sunset Ln
3586 Sunset Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3586 Sunset Lane, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3586 Sunset Ln have any available units?
3586 Sunset Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3586 Sunset Ln have?
Some of 3586 Sunset Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3586 Sunset Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3586 Sunset Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3586 Sunset Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3586 Sunset Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3586 Sunset Ln offer parking?
No, 3586 Sunset Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3586 Sunset Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3586 Sunset Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3586 Sunset Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3586 Sunset Ln has a pool.
Does 3586 Sunset Ln have accessible units?
No, 3586 Sunset Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3586 Sunset Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3586 Sunset Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
