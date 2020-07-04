3572 Seahorn Circle

Amenities

Nice 2B/2BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Private Patio, & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in the Eastbluff community in Carmel Valley. This great condo features 942 SF of living space and boasts:



- Second floor location in back of complex for added privacy

- Detached 2 car garage w/ built-in storage

- Large private patio at front entrance

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Plantation shutters throughout condo

- Front entry opens to living room

- Cozy fireplace in living room w/ tile accents

- Separate dining area w/ ceiling fan

- Well designed kitchen features: tile counter tops, gas range, & kitchen pass through

- Large master bedroom features: dual closets w/ mirrored wardrobe doors, and attached bathroom

- Master bathroom features: large vanity & shower/tub combo

- Light and bright second bedroom

- Second full bathroom features shower/tub combo

- Community features: pool, spa, & ample guest parking



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1970

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BBMdOHoshh8



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Carmel Valley, East Bluff

-PARKING: 2 car detached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1986



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



