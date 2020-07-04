All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3572 Seahorn Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3572 Seahorn Circle
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

3572 Seahorn Circle

3572 Seahorn Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3572 Seahorn Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Nice 2B/2BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Private Patio, & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in the Eastbluff community in Carmel Valley. This great condo features 942 SF of living space and boasts:

- Second floor location in back of complex for added privacy
- Detached 2 car garage w/ built-in storage
- Large private patio at front entrance
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Plantation shutters throughout condo
- Front entry opens to living room
- Cozy fireplace in living room w/ tile accents
- Separate dining area w/ ceiling fan
- Well designed kitchen features: tile counter tops, gas range, & kitchen pass through
- Large master bedroom features: dual closets w/ mirrored wardrobe doors, and attached bathroom
- Master bathroom features: large vanity & shower/tub combo
- Light and bright second bedroom
- Second full bathroom features shower/tub combo
- Community features: pool, spa, & ample guest parking

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1970
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BBMdOHoshh8

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Carmel Valley, East Bluff
-PARKING: 2 car detached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1986

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5695010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3572 Seahorn Circle have any available units?
3572 Seahorn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3572 Seahorn Circle have?
Some of 3572 Seahorn Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3572 Seahorn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3572 Seahorn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3572 Seahorn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3572 Seahorn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3572 Seahorn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3572 Seahorn Circle offers parking.
Does 3572 Seahorn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3572 Seahorn Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3572 Seahorn Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3572 Seahorn Circle has a pool.
Does 3572 Seahorn Circle have accessible units?
No, 3572 Seahorn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3572 Seahorn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3572 Seahorn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University