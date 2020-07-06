All apartments in San Diego
3566 Utah Street

3566 Utah St · No Longer Available
Location

3566 Utah St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the heart of North Park. The home has brand new white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, bathroom vanity, tiled tub surround, and so much more. The property has hardwood floors throughout that were just refinished. The living room is open to the dining and has plenty of light from the plentiful windows. The home is complete with range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. All of this in an extremely walkable location by being 3 blocks to 30th and 3 blocks to Morley Field. Hurry this home won't last long!

Available to move in May 1st or sooner. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Cats allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent per pet. Sorry no dogs.

For a virtual walkthrough please go to: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jjsbYNd1fXj

To set up an in person showing, please go to https://u19372.rently.com to or call/text our leasing line at 619-832-0173.

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3566 Utah Street have any available units?
3566 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3566 Utah Street have?
Some of 3566 Utah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3566 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
3566 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3566 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3566 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 3566 Utah Street offer parking?
No, 3566 Utah Street does not offer parking.
Does 3566 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3566 Utah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3566 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 3566 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 3566 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 3566 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3566 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3566 Utah Street has units with dishwashers.

