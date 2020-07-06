3566 Utah Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the heart of North Park. The home has brand new white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, bathroom vanity, tiled tub surround, and so much more. The property has hardwood floors throughout that were just refinished. The living room is open to the dining and has plenty of light from the plentiful windows. The home is complete with range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. All of this in an extremely walkable location by being 3 blocks to 30th and 3 blocks to Morley Field. Hurry this home won't last long!



Available to move in May 1st or sooner. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Cats allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent per pet. Sorry no dogs.



For a virtual walkthrough please go to: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jjsbYNd1fXj



To set up an in person showing, please go to https://u19372.rently.com to or call/text our leasing line at 619-832-0173.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now



