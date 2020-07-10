3550 Lebon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access key fob access

FULLY FURNISHED UTC CONDO 1 BED 1 BATH MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 96523



Fully furnished, upgraded 1 bed / 1 bath condo in Villa Vicenza Complex.

3rd floor unit with elevator. 5 minute walk to La Jolla Village shopping, movies, supermarkets. 10 minute walk to UCSD or take UCSD shuttle which stops right outside the complex. Easy access to 5 freeway, 2 minutes to UTC Mall, 2 miles from La Jolla beach.

Washer and Dryer in the unit as well as Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, TV. Balcony with storage closet. Gated secure underground parking garage with assigned parking spaces. Security guard patrol on site, electronic key fob building entry. Free gym/fitness center. Pool and Jacuzzi.



Small pet requires additional $100 per month and $500 additional deposit.



Call/text for details..



All utilities included!



Elcim Gulec

Real Estate Broker

CalDRE License # 01958634

858-616-7115

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96523

Property Id 96523



(RLNE5686505)