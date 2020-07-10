All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3550 Lebon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3550 Lebon Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3550 Lebon Dr

3550 Lebon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3550 Lebon Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
FULLY FURNISHED UTC CONDO 1 BED 1 BATH MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 96523

Fully furnished, upgraded 1 bed / 1 bath condo in Villa Vicenza Complex.
3rd floor unit with elevator. 5 minute walk to La Jolla Village shopping, movies, supermarkets. 10 minute walk to UCSD or take UCSD shuttle which stops right outside the complex. Easy access to 5 freeway, 2 minutes to UTC Mall, 2 miles from La Jolla beach.
Washer and Dryer in the unit as well as Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, TV. Balcony with storage closet. Gated secure underground parking garage with assigned parking spaces. Security guard patrol on site, electronic key fob building entry. Free gym/fitness center. Pool and Jacuzzi.

Small pet requires additional $100 per month and $500 additional deposit.

Call/text for details..

All utilities included!

Elcim Gulec
Real Estate Broker
CalDRE License # 01958634
858-616-7115
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96523
Property Id 96523

(RLNE5686505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Lebon Dr have any available units?
3550 Lebon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 Lebon Dr have?
Some of 3550 Lebon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 Lebon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Lebon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Lebon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 Lebon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3550 Lebon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3550 Lebon Dr offers parking.
Does 3550 Lebon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3550 Lebon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Lebon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3550 Lebon Dr has a pool.
Does 3550 Lebon Dr have accessible units?
No, 3550 Lebon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Lebon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3550 Lebon Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University