Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Beautiful large and spacious custom home with open floor plan and optional entry level master. House has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is loaded with extras: security system, front loader washer/dryer, chef’s kitchen, sun room, hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms, gas fireplace, expanded cable available, high speed internet available and much more. Great backyard and walk ability you will enjoy! There is both ample tandem parking (in driveway) and street parking available.