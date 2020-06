Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exclusive Yard. You will find easy access to public transportation for quick access around our city. We are conveniently located nearby lots of schools. Recently remodeled, new paint, floors, cabinets and counter tops! This is a cozy home with lots to offer, call today to schedule a viewing 619-371-5688!