San Diego, CA
350 Beech Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

350 Beech Street

350 Beech Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
Cortez
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

350 Beech Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/462c5570a4 ---- Beautiful two bedroom and two bathroom condo in Downtown. Property is a rarely available ground floor unit that has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and updated cabinets with stainless steel appliances. The home has hardwood floors throughout and has a full-size washer and dryer in unit. Other features include Air Conditioning, parking space, and storage unit. The community features include a large swimming pool, gym and BBQ area. The property is conveniently located in Downtown with close access to 5 and 163 freeways. Terms: 1 Year Lease The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability Tenant pays: Electricity Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Gas, Pool Service (HoA), Landscaping (HoA) Pets allowed with owner approval HomeTeam Property Management CalBRE Lic. #01888927 Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. $35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit: http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/ HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Beech Street have any available units?
350 Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Beech Street have?
Some of 350 Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Beech Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Beech Street is pet friendly.
Does 350 Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 Beech Street offers parking.
Does 350 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Beech Street have a pool?
Yes, 350 Beech Street has a pool.
Does 350 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 350 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Beech Street does not have units with dishwashers.

