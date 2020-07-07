350 Beech Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/462c5570a4 ---- Beautiful two bedroom and two bathroom condo in Downtown. Property is a rarely available ground floor unit that has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and updated cabinets with stainless steel appliances. The home has hardwood floors throughout and has a full-size washer and dryer in unit. Other features include Air Conditioning, parking space, and storage unit. The community features include a large swimming pool, gym and BBQ area. The property is conveniently located in Downtown with close access to 5 and 163 freeways. Terms: 1 Year Lease The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability Tenant pays: Electricity Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Gas, Pool Service (HoA), Landscaping (HoA) Pets allowed with owner approval HomeTeam Property Management CalBRE Lic. #01888927 Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. $35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit: http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/ HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws