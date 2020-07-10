3450 3rd Avenue #407

Amenities

Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit in Bankers Hill - Incredible Location. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in the Le Parc Chateau Building is a must see. Very Large Unit with 2 Balcony's. Kitchen Cabinets and unit were just painted a year ago. Wood Laminate Floors. Unit has Central Air and Heat, Fireplace, Full Size Washer and Dryer in Unit. In a secured building with 2 underground parking spots. Just Blocks away from Balboa Park. Close to Freeways, Restaurants, Bars and all that Bankers Hill has to offer. On the 4th Floor. Pets considered with pet deposit and additional $50 per month pet rent. This unit will be available for move in on June 1,2020. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing



