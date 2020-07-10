All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

3450 3rd Avenue #407

3450 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3450 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit in Bankers Hill - Incredible Location. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in the Le Parc Chateau Building is a must see. Very Large Unit with 2 Balcony's. Kitchen Cabinets and unit were just painted a year ago. Wood Laminate Floors. Unit has Central Air and Heat, Fireplace, Full Size Washer and Dryer in Unit. In a secured building with 2 underground parking spots. Just Blocks away from Balboa Park. Close to Freeways, Restaurants, Bars and all that Bankers Hill has to offer. On the 4th Floor. Pets considered with pet deposit and additional $50 per month pet rent. This unit will be available for move in on June 1,2020. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing

(RLNE5824041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 3rd Avenue #407 have any available units?
3450 3rd Avenue #407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 3rd Avenue #407 have?
Some of 3450 3rd Avenue #407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 3rd Avenue #407 currently offering any rent specials?
3450 3rd Avenue #407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 3rd Avenue #407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3450 3rd Avenue #407 is pet friendly.
Does 3450 3rd Avenue #407 offer parking?
Yes, 3450 3rd Avenue #407 offers parking.
Does 3450 3rd Avenue #407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3450 3rd Avenue #407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 3rd Avenue #407 have a pool?
Yes, 3450 3rd Avenue #407 has a pool.
Does 3450 3rd Avenue #407 have accessible units?
No, 3450 3rd Avenue #407 does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 3rd Avenue #407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3450 3rd Avenue #407 does not have units with dishwashers.

