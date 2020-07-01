3422 Mission Mesa Way

Amenities

San Carlos Townhome - beautiful split-level 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath - This property is located in a beautifully landscaped community and features an attached one-car garage with garage opener and full-size washer and dryer, The kitchen includes new flooring, full sized stove, new refrigerator and dishwasher with an eat in breakfast nook. There is a gas fireplace in the spacious downstairs living room with 1/2 bath that has new flooring and vanity, on the middle level. The two bedrooms and bathrooms are private from the common areas on the top level. The unit is carpeted and has two-tone paint throughout. There is a community swimming pool conveniently located in close proximity to this unit.



This is a NO SMOKING and PET FREE property.

This unit available for move in on 11/21.

A 1-year lease is required

Trash included in rent, tenants responsible for all other utilities



Our application requirements are as follows: gross income to be 3 times the rent, same source of income for the past 6 months, no bankruptcy, eviction/unlawful detainer within the past 5 years, favorable and verifiable credit and rental history. A thorough background check is conducted on every applicant which includes details on credit, past evictions, and criminal history. Reference checks are conducted with past landlords and income is verified. We look forward to hearing from you to schedule a showing of this unit.



Please contact us at KFR Star Realty to schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home at 619-293-7653.



No Pets Allowed



