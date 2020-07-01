All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

3422 Mission Mesa Way

3422 Mission Mesa Way · No Longer Available
Location

3422 Mission Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
San Carlos Townhome - beautiful split-level 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath - This property is located in a beautifully landscaped community and features an attached one-car garage with garage opener and full-size washer and dryer, The kitchen includes new flooring, full sized stove, new refrigerator and dishwasher with an eat in breakfast nook. There is a gas fireplace in the spacious downstairs living room with 1/2 bath that has new flooring and vanity, on the middle level. The two bedrooms and bathrooms are private from the common areas on the top level. The unit is carpeted and has two-tone paint throughout. There is a community swimming pool conveniently located in close proximity to this unit.

This is a NO SMOKING and PET FREE property.
This unit available for move in on 11/21.
A 1-year lease is required
Trash included in rent, tenants responsible for all other utilities

Our application requirements are as follows: gross income to be 3 times the rent, same source of income for the past 6 months, no bankruptcy, eviction/unlawful detainer within the past 5 years, favorable and verifiable credit and rental history. A thorough background check is conducted on every applicant which includes details on credit, past evictions, and criminal history. Reference checks are conducted with past landlords and income is verified. We look forward to hearing from you to schedule a showing of this unit.

Please contact us at KFR Star Realty to schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home at 619-293-7653.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2610432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 Mission Mesa Way have any available units?
3422 Mission Mesa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3422 Mission Mesa Way have?
Some of 3422 Mission Mesa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 Mission Mesa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Mission Mesa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 Mission Mesa Way pet-friendly?
No, 3422 Mission Mesa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3422 Mission Mesa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3422 Mission Mesa Way offers parking.
Does 3422 Mission Mesa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3422 Mission Mesa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 Mission Mesa Way have a pool?
Yes, 3422 Mission Mesa Way has a pool.
Does 3422 Mission Mesa Way have accessible units?
No, 3422 Mission Mesa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 Mission Mesa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3422 Mission Mesa Way has units with dishwashers.

