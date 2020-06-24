3405 Wightman St

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs duplex unit with 1 car garage and large driveway. New hardwood laminate flooring. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter, new appliances and large stainless sink. Bathroom remodeled with new cabinet, granite and beautiful shower surround. 1 car garage included with extra large driveway that can hold 2 additional cars. Very close to 805 and 15 freeways. 850 square feet. Sorry no laundry facilities on-site. No pets. Available now.