Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3405 Wightman St

3405 Wightman Street · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Wightman Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
**Description**
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs duplex unit with 1 car garage and large driveway. New hardwood laminate flooring. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter, new appliances and large stainless sink. Bathroom remodeled with new cabinet, granite and beautiful shower surround. 1 car garage included with extra large driveway that can hold 2 additional cars. Very close to 805 and 15 freeways. 850 square feet. Sorry no laundry facilities on-site. No pets. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Wightman St have any available units?
3405 Wightman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Wightman St have?
Some of 3405 Wightman St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Wightman St currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Wightman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Wightman St pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Wightman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3405 Wightman St offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Wightman St offers parking.
Does 3405 Wightman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Wightman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Wightman St have a pool?
No, 3405 Wightman St does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Wightman St have accessible units?
No, 3405 Wightman St does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Wightman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Wightman St does not have units with dishwashers.
