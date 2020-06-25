3345 Herman Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Freshly updated North Park apartment available NOW! - This is a tastefully redone two bedroom, two bathroom apartment available for immediate occupancy.

This home is located on the first floor of a two-story building and has gorgeous grey flooring, white appliances & brand new paint. A stone's throw to all the North Park eateries, shops & bars. There is no lack of walkability in this area!



Utilities: water, sewer, trash included

Pet Policy: No cats, small dogs & all service animals allowed

Lease Term: One Year

Parking: Off Street, one in shared garage & one behind it in a parking lot (tandem)

Other: Free laundry located on site



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



No Cats Allowed



