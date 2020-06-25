All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

3345 Herman Ave

3345 Herman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3345 Herman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Freshly updated North Park apartment available NOW! - This is a tastefully redone two bedroom, two bathroom apartment available for immediate occupancy.
This home is located on the first floor of a two-story building and has gorgeous grey flooring, white appliances & brand new paint. A stone's throw to all the North Park eateries, shops & bars. There is no lack of walkability in this area!

Utilities: water, sewer, trash included
Pet Policy: No cats, small dogs & all service animals allowed
Lease Term: One Year
Parking: Off Street, one in shared garage & one behind it in a parking lot (tandem)
Other: Free laundry located on site

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5061078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

