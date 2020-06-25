All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

3311 Bancroft St

3311 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
Please call Mary at 760-533-2899 1Bed/1BA Craftsman cottage. Recently remodeled bathroom and kitchen, newer cabinets, appliances, countertops and more. Original hardwood floors, fresh paint and ceiling fans. The xeriscaping is inviting, with dedicated garden areas for personal touches. The storage area with washer/ dryer and yard are shared. Alley access. Rent includes gardener, water, sewer and trash. Location is close to coffee houses, restaurants, theater and shopping. Non-smoking, 1 cat possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Bancroft St have any available units?
3311 Bancroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Bancroft St have?
Some of 3311 Bancroft St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Bancroft St currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Bancroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Bancroft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 Bancroft St is pet friendly.
Does 3311 Bancroft St offer parking?
No, 3311 Bancroft St does not offer parking.
Does 3311 Bancroft St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 Bancroft St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Bancroft St have a pool?
No, 3311 Bancroft St does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Bancroft St have accessible units?
No, 3311 Bancroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Bancroft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Bancroft St does not have units with dishwashers.
