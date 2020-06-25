3311 Bancroft St

Amenities

Please call Mary at 760-533-2899 1Bed/1BA Craftsman cottage. Recently remodeled bathroom and kitchen, newer cabinets, appliances, countertops and more. Original hardwood floors, fresh paint and ceiling fans. The xeriscaping is inviting, with dedicated garden areas for personal touches. The storage area with washer/ dryer and yard are shared. Alley access. Rent includes gardener, water, sewer and trash. Location is close to coffee houses, restaurants, theater and shopping. Non-smoking, 1 cat possible.