Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:47 PM

3298 Luna Avenue

3298 Luna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3298 Luna Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1Br 1Ba duplex unit located in the heart of San Diego lies North-west of Clairemont district will be available May 1st. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher) to compliment the granite counters. Parking will be a breeze with the 1 car garage & driveway parking. It also includes with a fenced yard and a covered back patio with W/D hookups. With tile flooring throughout the unit, keeping a clean home won't be a problem at all! With a great location, updated amenities and ample parking this unit will be hard to beat - call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3298 Luna Avenue have any available units?
3298 Luna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3298 Luna Avenue have?
Some of 3298 Luna Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3298 Luna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3298 Luna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3298 Luna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3298 Luna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3298 Luna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3298 Luna Avenue offers parking.
Does 3298 Luna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3298 Luna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3298 Luna Avenue have a pool?
No, 3298 Luna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3298 Luna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3298 Luna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3298 Luna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3298 Luna Avenue has units with dishwashers.
