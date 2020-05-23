3298 Luna Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 1Br 1Ba duplex unit located in the heart of San Diego lies North-west of Clairemont district will be available May 1st. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher) to compliment the granite counters. Parking will be a breeze with the 1 car garage & driveway parking. It also includes with a fenced yard and a covered back patio with W/D hookups. With tile flooring throughout the unit, keeping a clean home won't be a problem at all! With a great location, updated amenities and ample parking this unit will be hard to beat - call us today!