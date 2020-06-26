3288 Berger Ave

Amenities
Available 06/28/19 Rosa Mendoza - Property Id: 133239
Here are a few things you can expect to enjoy in your new home:
-Faux wood flooring
-Granite Counter Tops
-Built in shelving
-Dual pane windows
-Built in storage cabinets
-Mirrored closet doors
-Parking included in the monthly rent (one space per apt)
-Online rent payments
-Easy freeway access
-Swimming pool
-Jacuzzi
-Community bbq grill
-24 hour laundry facility on-site
This apartment home is partially renovated & has granite counter tops, faux wood flooring, built in shelving, mirrored closets, built in storage (in both rooms) & is ready for you to make it a home! Our community is conveniently located just moments from the 163, 805 & 8 freeways which makes a drive to the coast or downtown a breeze in about 10 - 15 minutes. The Mission & Fashion Valley Malls are a quick 5 minute drive (two freeway exits) away. Don't miss out on this perfect apartment @ the perfect price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133239
Property Id 133239
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4982053)