All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3288 Berger Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3288 Berger Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3288 Berger Ave

3288 Berger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Birdland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3288 Berger Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
Available 06/28/19 Rosa Mendoza - Property Id: 133239

Here are a few things you can expect to enjoy in your new home:

-Faux wood flooring
-Granite Counter Tops
-Built in shelving
-Dual pane windows
-Built in storage cabinets
-Mirrored closet doors
-Parking included in the monthly rent (one space per apt)
-Online rent payments
-Easy freeway access
-Swimming pool
-Jacuzzi
-Community bbq grill
-24 hour laundry facility on-site

This apartment home is partially renovated & has granite counter tops, faux wood flooring, built in shelving, mirrored closets, built in storage (in both rooms) & is ready for you to make it a home! Our community is conveniently located just moments from the 163, 805 & 8 freeways which makes a drive to the coast or downtown a breeze in about 10 - 15 minutes. The Mission & Fashion Valley Malls are a quick 5 minute drive (two freeway exits) away. Don't miss out on this perfect apartment @ the perfect price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133239
Property Id 133239

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4982053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3288 Berger Ave have any available units?
3288 Berger Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3288 Berger Ave have?
Some of 3288 Berger Ave's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3288 Berger Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3288 Berger Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3288 Berger Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3288 Berger Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3288 Berger Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3288 Berger Ave offers parking.
Does 3288 Berger Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3288 Berger Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3288 Berger Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3288 Berger Ave has a pool.
Does 3288 Berger Ave have accessible units?
No, 3288 Berger Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3288 Berger Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3288 Berger Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University