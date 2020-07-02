3279 Homer Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this charming, one-of-a-kind historic Prairie-style home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Loma Portal, Point Loma. This landmark home was originally owned by James W. Coffroth, a philanthropist who restored and brought the “Star of India" to San Diego. It has been impeccably maintained and restored throughout while keeping true to its period and original splendor! This three and a half bedroom home boasts an updated kitchen with Cherry cabinets, double bullnose granite counters, farmhouse sink, 6-burner Dacor range, high-end appliances, fireplace, huge windows with new drapes providing lovely natural lighting, and a detached flat perfect as an extra bedroom or office space.



From the moment you approach this exquisite property, you can see the pride of ownership. The attention to detail is impressive with authentic hardware true to the craftsman period, Italian-blown pendant lights, leaded glass windows, custom built-ins, french doors, and original wood floors throughout.



The home's peaceful, inviting garden is meticulously maintained. The tranquil fountain and lush landscaping are ready to impress you and your guests.



