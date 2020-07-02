All apartments in San Diego
3279 Homer Street

Location

3279 Homer Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Welcome home to this charming, one-of-a-kind historic Prairie-style home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Loma Portal, Point Loma. This landmark home was originally owned by James W. Coffroth, a philanthropist who restored and brought the “Star of India" to San Diego. It has been impeccably maintained and restored throughout while keeping true to its period and original splendor! This three and a half bedroom home boasts an updated kitchen with Cherry cabinets, double bullnose granite counters, farmhouse sink, 6-burner Dacor range, high-end appliances, fireplace, huge windows with new drapes providing lovely natural lighting, and a detached flat perfect as an extra bedroom or office space.

From the moment you approach this exquisite property, you can see the pride of ownership. The attention to detail is impressive with authentic hardware true to the craftsman period, Italian-blown pendant lights, leaded glass windows, custom built-ins, french doors, and original wood floors throughout.

The home's peaceful, inviting garden is meticulously maintained. The tranquil fountain and lush landscaping are ready to impress you and your guests.

Contact HomeShield Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing.

View the homes walkthrough video by searching: 3279 Homer Street 92106 HomeShield Property Management
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 Homer Street have any available units?
3279 Homer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3279 Homer Street have?
Some of 3279 Homer Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3279 Homer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3279 Homer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 Homer Street pet-friendly?
No, 3279 Homer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3279 Homer Street offer parking?
No, 3279 Homer Street does not offer parking.
Does 3279 Homer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3279 Homer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 Homer Street have a pool?
No, 3279 Homer Street does not have a pool.
Does 3279 Homer Street have accessible units?
No, 3279 Homer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 Homer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3279 Homer Street does not have units with dishwashers.

