All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3276 Ashford Street, Unit A
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

3276 Ashford Street, Unit A

3276 Ashford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3276 Ashford Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Best 2 bedroom deal in Linda Vista! - Best 2 bedroom deal in Linda vista
Gorgeous upgrade with top of the line appliances
Great location in the center of San Diego
Mesa college is just down the road

Well managed community offers great amenities
Pool and exercise room ready for you to enjoy

Whole unit are with New paint, newer flooring
Impressed by the open kitchen loaded with upgrades
Granite counter top and newer cabinets
Amazed by the storage space offered
In patio there is another storage cabinets for all your goodies
Convoy restaurant and shopping district is within reach

Vanity sink is separate with shower area
No more elbowing each other for morning rush
2 rooms are in great shape
Spacious patio is great for relaxing and gatherings

U have to see to appreciate all
Call Top Notch Realty
8587150688 for scheduling to check out this great unit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A have any available units?
3276 Ashford Street, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A have?
Some of 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3276 Ashford Street, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A offer parking?
No, 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A has a pool.
Does 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3276 Ashford Street, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University