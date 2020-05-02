3276 Ashford Street, Unit A

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Best 2 bedroom deal in Linda Vista! - Best 2 bedroom deal in Linda vista

Gorgeous upgrade with top of the line appliances

Great location in the center of San Diego

Mesa college is just down the road



Well managed community offers great amenities

Pool and exercise room ready for you to enjoy



Whole unit are with New paint, newer flooring

Impressed by the open kitchen loaded with upgrades

Granite counter top and newer cabinets

Amazed by the storage space offered

In patio there is another storage cabinets for all your goodies

Convoy restaurant and shopping district is within reach



Vanity sink is separate with shower area

No more elbowing each other for morning rush

2 rooms are in great shape

Spacious patio is great for relaxing and gatherings



U have to see to appreciate all

Call Top Notch Realty

8587150688 for scheduling to check out this great unit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5116544)