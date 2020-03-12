3266 Copley Ave.

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 BR/2BA Modern Craftsman home in Normal Heights was completely remodeled down to the studs and built new! This beautifully painted 2 story home is complete with new black bamboo flooring throughout. The home features a masterfully upgraded kitchen with black granite counter tops, tiled back splash and stainless steel appliances! Retreat into your spacious master bedroom and enjoy some sun while lounging on the large attached deck! Master Bath is light and airy featuring marble counter tops, his and her sinks and a shower with 2 separate shower heads.



You will love entertaining friends and family because this property includes the outdoor furniture and is pre-wired with hi-fidelity surround sound speakers. 1st floor has an electric heating and cooling wall unit, and the 2nd floor has central A/C and heat! Landscaper, washer and dryer included. Small pets okay. Renter's Insurance required upon lease signing. Response is best with an email!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.