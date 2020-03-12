All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3266 Copley Ave.

3266 Copley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3266 Copley Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 BR/2BA Modern Craftsman home in Normal Heights was completely remodeled down to the studs and built new! This beautifully painted 2 story home is complete with new black bamboo flooring throughout. The home features a masterfully upgraded kitchen with black granite counter tops, tiled back splash and stainless steel appliances! Retreat into your spacious master bedroom and enjoy some sun while lounging on the large attached deck! Master Bath is light and airy featuring marble counter tops, his and her sinks and a shower with 2 separate shower heads.

You will love entertaining friends and family because this property includes the outdoor furniture and is pre-wired with hi-fidelity surround sound speakers. 1st floor has an electric heating and cooling wall unit, and the 2nd floor has central A/C and heat! Landscaper, washer and dryer included. Small pets okay. Renter's Insurance required upon lease signing. Response is best with an email!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3266 Copley Ave. have any available units?
3266 Copley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3266 Copley Ave. have?
Some of 3266 Copley Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3266 Copley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3266 Copley Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 Copley Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3266 Copley Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3266 Copley Ave. offer parking?
No, 3266 Copley Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3266 Copley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3266 Copley Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 Copley Ave. have a pool?
No, 3266 Copley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3266 Copley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3266 Copley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 Copley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3266 Copley Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
