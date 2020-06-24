3259 Bramson Place

Amenities
Bramson Place Gated Condo Community
2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom
Your unique charming colorful 2 story corner unit condo 817 sq. ft. with balcony and gated garage awaits you. Dual master, perfect for roommates! Rent $1900, security deposit $2,000. 12 month lease.
Layout: 1st floor -1/2 bathroom, hallway, kitchen, living room and balcony. 2nd floor- 2 bedrooms each with its own bathroom
Cat or dog allowed with a $200 non-refundable deposit plus $25 monthly rent. Dog must be at least 6 months old. The smaller the better.
Rental Amenities:
-Completely carpeted unit
-Each bedroom has it's own bathroom
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Electric stove/oven
-Microwave
-storage unit and balcony
- Individual heater per room
-low flush toilets
-Energy efficient dual pane double sliding windows
-Resurfaced bathtub and shower
-Small Washer
-Water and Trash fees included
Building Amenities:
-Gated access/ intercom
-On-site Laundry Room
-Communal courtyard
-Communal gathering/play room
Centrally located, in an area desired by many, close to North Park's 30th street, and Mission Valley.
Across the street from Pancho Villa Grocery store/ Well Fargo Bank/ Arco Gas station and much more.
Close to 805 and 8 freeway
Close to bus stop
Minimum rental criteria:
-No smoking
-Must have a good references
-No evictions
Please drive by building before scheduling an appointment to make sure the building and the surrounding is to your liking. Shown only by appointment.
$40 background check per applicant.
Security and 1st month's rent to be paid by cashier's check or money order ONLY!
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26203
(RLNE4707686)