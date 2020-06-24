3259 Bramson Place

Amenities

Bramson Place Gated Condo Community

2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom



Your unique charming colorful 2 story corner unit condo 817 sq. ft. with balcony and gated garage awaits you. Dual master, perfect for roommates! Rent $1900, security deposit $2,000. 12 month lease.



Layout: 1st floor -1/2 bathroom, hallway, kitchen, living room and balcony. 2nd floor- 2 bedrooms each with its own bathroom



Cat or dog allowed with a $200 non-refundable deposit plus $25 monthly rent. Dog must be at least 6 months old. The smaller the better.



Rental Amenities:

-Completely carpeted unit

-Each bedroom has it's own bathroom

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Electric stove/oven

-Microwave

-storage unit and balcony

- Individual heater per room

-low flush toilets

-Energy efficient dual pane double sliding windows

-Resurfaced bathtub and shower

-Small Washer

-Water and Trash fees included



Building Amenities:

-Gated access/ intercom

-On-site Laundry Room

-Communal courtyard

-Communal gathering/play room



Centrally located, in an area desired by many, close to North Park's 30th street, and Mission Valley.

Across the street from Pancho Villa Grocery store/ Well Fargo Bank/ Arco Gas station and much more.



Close to 805 and 8 freeway

Close to bus stop



Minimum rental criteria:

-No smoking

-Must have a good references

-No evictions



Please drive by building before scheduling an appointment to make sure the building and the surrounding is to your liking. Shown only by appointment.



$40 background check per applicant.

Security and 1st month's rent to be paid by cashier's check or money order ONLY!



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26203



(RLNE4707686)