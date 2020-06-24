All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3259 Bramson Place

3259 Bramson Place · No Longer Available
Location

3259 Bramson Place, San Diego, CA 92104
Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bramson Place Gated Condo Community
2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom

Your unique charming colorful 2 story corner unit condo 817 sq. ft. with balcony and gated garage awaits you. Dual master, perfect for roommates! Rent $1900, security deposit $2,000. 12 month lease.

Layout: 1st floor -1/2 bathroom, hallway, kitchen, living room and balcony. 2nd floor- 2 bedrooms each with its own bathroom

Cat or dog allowed with a $200 non-refundable deposit plus $25 monthly rent. Dog must be at least 6 months old. The smaller the better.

Rental Amenities:
-Completely carpeted unit
-Each bedroom has it's own bathroom
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Electric stove/oven
-Microwave
-storage unit and balcony
- Individual heater per room
-low flush toilets
-Energy efficient dual pane double sliding windows
-Resurfaced bathtub and shower
-Small Washer
-Water and Trash fees included

Building Amenities:
-Gated access/ intercom
-On-site Laundry Room
-Communal courtyard
-Communal gathering/play room

Centrally located, in an area desired by many, close to North Park's 30th street, and Mission Valley.
Across the street from Pancho Villa Grocery store/ Well Fargo Bank/ Arco Gas station and much more.

Close to 805 and 8 freeway
Close to bus stop

Minimum rental criteria:
-No smoking
-Must have a good references
-No evictions

Please drive by building before scheduling an appointment to make sure the building and the surrounding is to your liking. Shown only by appointment.

$40 background check per applicant.
Security and 1st month's rent to be paid by cashier's check or money order ONLY!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26203

(RLNE4707686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3259 Bramson Place have any available units?
3259 Bramson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3259 Bramson Place have?
Some of 3259 Bramson Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 Bramson Place currently offering any rent specials?
3259 Bramson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 Bramson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3259 Bramson Place is pet friendly.
Does 3259 Bramson Place offer parking?
Yes, 3259 Bramson Place offers parking.
Does 3259 Bramson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3259 Bramson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 Bramson Place have a pool?
No, 3259 Bramson Place does not have a pool.
Does 3259 Bramson Place have accessible units?
No, 3259 Bramson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 Bramson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3259 Bramson Place has units with dishwashers.
