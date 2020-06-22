3240 Tennyson St

Amenities
This charming, traditional, single level home, on a large (8999 sf) corner lot exudes enormous curb appeal & then some. Main house includes: hardwood floors, crown moldings, gourmet kitchen w/granite counters & top of the line appliances, formal dr, lr w/gorgeous fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, thermador range/oven, bosch dishwasher, GE microwave and an ample pantry around the corner hallway. This stunning home has a separate guest house with pool bath & walk in closet.