All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3240 Tennyson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3240 Tennyson St
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:45 AM

3240 Tennyson St

3240 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Portal
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3240 Tennyson Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This charming, traditional, single level home, on a large (8999 sf) corner lot exudes enormous curb appeal & then some. Main house includes: hardwood floors, crown moldings, gourmet kitchen w/granite counters & top of the line appliances, formal dr, lr w/gorgeous fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, thermador range/oven, bosch dishwasher, GE microwave and an ample pantry around the corner hallway. This stunning home has a separate guest house with pool bath & walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Tennyson St have any available units?
3240 Tennyson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 Tennyson St have?
Some of 3240 Tennyson St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Tennyson St currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Tennyson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Tennyson St pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Tennyson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3240 Tennyson St offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Tennyson St offers parking.
Does 3240 Tennyson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 Tennyson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Tennyson St have a pool?
Yes, 3240 Tennyson St has a pool.
Does 3240 Tennyson St have accessible units?
No, 3240 Tennyson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Tennyson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Tennyson St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University