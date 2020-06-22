3240 Tennyson St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

This charming, traditional, single level home, on a large (8999 sf) corner lot exudes enormous curb appeal & then some. Main house includes: hardwood floors, crown moldings, gourmet kitchen w/granite counters & top of the line appliances, formal dr, lr w/gorgeous fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, thermador range/oven, bosch dishwasher, GE microwave and an ample pantry around the corner hallway. This stunning home has a separate guest house with pool bath & walk in closet.