Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3237 Ocean Front Walk

3237 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3237 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Ocean Front Walk have any available units?
3237 Ocean Front Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3237 Ocean Front Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Ocean Front Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Ocean Front Walk pet-friendly?
No, 3237 Ocean Front Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3237 Ocean Front Walk offer parking?
No, 3237 Ocean Front Walk does not offer parking.
Does 3237 Ocean Front Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Ocean Front Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Ocean Front Walk have a pool?
No, 3237 Ocean Front Walk does not have a pool.
Does 3237 Ocean Front Walk have accessible units?
No, 3237 Ocean Front Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Ocean Front Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 Ocean Front Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3237 Ocean Front Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 3237 Ocean Front Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
