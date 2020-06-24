All apartments in San Diego
3231 Adams Avenue
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:36 PM

3231 Adams Avenue

3231 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 Adams Avenue have any available units?
3231 Adams Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3231 Adams Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3231 Adams Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 Adams Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3231 Adams Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3231 Adams Avenue offer parking?
No, 3231 Adams Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3231 Adams Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 Adams Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 Adams Avenue have a pool?
No, 3231 Adams Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3231 Adams Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3231 Adams Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 Adams Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 Adams Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 Adams Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3231 Adams Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
